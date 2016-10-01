Close Gallery
Plants in early stage of construction.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The government of the Dominican Republic aims to sell US$1.0 billion in shares of its coal-fired power plants at Punta Catalina (south) to prop up the Caribbean nation’s 2017 budget.

The proposal figures in a letter from president Danilo Medina to Senate president Reinaldo Pared, together with the bill for the State Budget.

Medina says to support projected spending for 2017 the government needs RD$171.9 billion, or RD$3.1 billion less than in the 2016 budget.

During his speech before the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAMDR) in December 10 last year, Medina called on the business sector to participate in energy production with the Punta Catalina plants.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: Tuznik, 1 Oct 2016 11:55 AM
From: United States
I smell a rip off . Shares will never pay off . And investors will be left holding the bag . With no recourse to get your money back . That is how investing in the DR work . No return and no recourse in the laws to get any investments back . Is bane Capitol involved at all ? Better ask that question and investigate first . Even then . Stay away from it .
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 