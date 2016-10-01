Santiago.- Although the Government has rescinded the agreement to hand over management of Manzanillo port in Montecristi province (northwest), business leaders and local investors still push to take over its operations.

Santiago Chamber of Commerce and Production president Juan Manuel Ureña on Wednesday said the business the sector considers Dominican Republic’s only deep-water port in the north coast a high priority, and one of the five key points he affirms will improve the economic and social aspects of the country's productive activities.

In his speech to open Expo-Cibao 2016 titled "A country of sustainable businesses," Ureña stressed Manzanillo port among the issues considered urgent. "This is an initiative that cannot wait.”

"We advocate regional development but with a strategic, global and panoramic vision of our country. In that sense, we promote the private sector’s competitiveness that the region requires, for which an effective, modern cargo port on the north coast is imperative, according to global needs. The port of Manzanillo, would fill this function fully.”