Close Gallery
C.Almanzar. File.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- "If what the government wants is to place obstacles on the export sector and the producer of tax free items, it will do so with this measure," was Dominican Industries Association (AIRD) vice president Circe Almánzar's response to charging a 50% VAT (ITBI) tax on raw material imports at Customs.

"But if what it wants is to increase tax revenue instead, it will not do so," she said, in response to Finance minister Donald Guerrero's justification to charge the higher tax.

On Thursday Guerrero said it's wrong to think that to charge the 50% VAT in advance at Customs on imports of raw materials, machinery and equipment by companies in compliance with the regulator (Proindustria), jeopardizes stability and competitiveness.

The official said most of those companies have been operating for many years and are also mature industries with a high market share, which can pay taxes and contribute their share to state coffers.

But Almánzar retorted: "That's not the point, the point is that you have to be more competitive every day, you have to put your national production on an equal footing against your competitors."

The business leader added that here, the industrial sector is always punished.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 10 Oct 2016 8:56 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Of course they are trying to resist .They have been getting away from bringing in raw materials without ITBIS for way too long .. It will not hurt the businesses as they simply pass the ITBIS on along the chain until the consumer pays the government . I do not like ITBIS on machinary or capital items ..
Written by: anthonyC, 10 Oct 2016 3:21 PM
From: United States




Ricardolito speaks like all left wing scum by implying that paying taxes is some sort of duty when in fact Taxation is theft.


Written by: Ricardolito, 10 Oct 2016 3:32 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
You obviously do not understand ITBIS
Written by: grahamnzau, 11 Oct 2016 10:43 AM
From: Dominican Republic
It would be good to know if similar taxes are imposed in other countries. It does sound like a way to stall business rather than foster it. The bigger issue needs to be getting tax on profits accrued in this country by all people & businesses. But that requires bringing in independent people from other nations who will conduct truly independent reviews in all sectors, government & private.
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 