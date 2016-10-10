Santo Domingo.- "If what the government wants is to place obstacles on the export sector and the producer of tax free items, it will do so with this measure," was Dominican Industries Association (AIRD) vice president Circe Almánzar's response to charging a 50% VAT (ITBI) tax on raw material imports at Customs.

"But if what it wants is to increase tax revenue instead, it will not do so," she said, in response to Finance minister Donald Guerrero's justification to charge the higher tax.

On Thursday Guerrero said it's wrong to think that to charge the 50% VAT in advance at Customs on imports of raw materials, machinery and equipment by companies in compliance with the regulator (Proindustria), jeopardizes stability and competitiveness.

The official said most of those companies have been operating for many years and are also mature industries with a high market share, which can pay taxes and contribute their share to state coffers.

But Almánzar retorted: "That's not the point, the point is that you have to be more competitive every day, you have to put your national production on an equal footing against your competitors."

The business leader added that here, the industrial sector is always punished.