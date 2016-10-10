Santo Domingo.- Tourism in the Caribbean has one leader; Dominican Republic, as confirmed by the latest study by the US firm "Resonance Consultancy" which placed it as the top tourist destination.

The study "Caribbean Tourism 2016 Quality Index" measured the performance and competitive tourism offer in 28 destinations throughout the Caribbean, focused on absolute and indexed scales.

Within the absolute scale it took into account the total quality experiences, while the indexed scale evaluated the performance as to how many quality experiences provided by the visitor, or the number of quality experiences for every 100,000 visitors.

Dominican Republic took first place in the overall classification, in entertainment, connectivity with other countries and accommodation. It took second place in sports and adventures, food, and domestic tourism.

Security: negative

The study however says security needs to be strengthened, since the country ranks 20, according to the UN's homicide rate per 100,000 population.

Fun

Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands are three of the top four finishers in entertainment destinations. The "big three" as the study notes offer a variety of entertainment to please adults and children as well.