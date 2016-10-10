Santo Domingo.- The State-owned Reservas bank's auto fair held this weekend financed RD$6.3 billion (US$137.0 million) to purchase 5,200 vehicles, to Sunday, the event's last day.

Reservas general manager Simon Lizardo said the success of the fair -Expomovil- reflects the population's confidence and optimism with the sustained economic growth and macroeconomic stability.

"This general picture of the Dominican economy allows families and businesses to conduct transactions to purchase vehicles, with the assurance that economic indicators will remain unchanged and that the economy steadily marches towards higher levels of growth and development," the official said.

Lizardo toured the various participating dealers in Santo Domingo Saturday and Sunday, to speak with their executives and with potential buyers.

Since its start Friday the show drew many visitors to dealers and importers, which held the fair simultaneously in showrooms in major cities.

SUVs were the most purchased vehicles, followed by sedans and pickup trucks.