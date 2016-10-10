Santo Domingo.- Senior executives of the Dominican Forestry Chamber on Sunday said the best way to conserve privately-held forests is through polices which expand sustainable forest management plans where facilities allow, with ample tree planting and lumbering.

Rafael de Moya, Jose EIias Gonzalez and Humberto Checo said Dominican Republic has yet to profit from or fully exploit its forest resources.

They said there are currently some 60,480 hectares of forests, so both the official and private sectors must establish economically sustainable forestry as a national industry, since there are more than 300,000 hectares unused.

Gonzalez said 67% of the country's surface could sustain forests. "We firmly believe that trees can be planted and then used without harming the environment, we must define what the agriculture and livestock areas are and what's eminently for the forest industry."