Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank on Monday said September prices climbed 0.04% over the previous month, with cumulative inflation for the first nine months at 0.35%.

"With this result, the annualized inflation, measured from September 2015 to September 2016 was placed at 1.35%, remaining below the lower limit of the target set by the Monetary Program 4.0% (± 1.0%)," the Central Bank said on its website.

It said during September transport rose 0.58% on higher fuel prices, flowed by education, 1.28% and housing, 0.52%.