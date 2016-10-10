Santiago.- North Region Industrialists Association (AIREN) president Lina Garcia on Monday warned that Customs' 50% tax will have a negative impact on Free Zone companies.

She said by enacting Law 253 requiring free zone companies to pay at 50% tax at customs, the Government puts many of those industries "in a tizzy."

"The free zones sector is governed under a different scheme in all countries and we are no exception, from now on we must analyze what will happen with the free trade zones, which will have to comply with a new way to pay taxes to the state," the business leader said.

Free Zone companies are already charged the ITEBI (VAT), but will now have to pay 50% income tax, and operate in countries duty free to create jobs generate hard currency, and attract investors.

Last Thursday the Internal Taxes Agency (DGII) ordered the collection of income tax to dividends or profits paid by free zone companies to stakeholders as of October 1.