Close Gallery
L. Garcia. File.
Zoom Picture

Santiago.- North Region Industrialists Association (AIREN) president Lina Garcia on Monday warned that Customs' 50% tax will have a negative impact on Free Zone companies.

She said by enacting Law 253 requiring free zone companies to pay at 50% tax at customs, the Government puts many of those industries "in a tizzy."

"The free zones sector is governed under a different scheme in all countries and we are no exception, from now on we must analyze what will happen with the free trade zones, which will have to comply with a new way to pay taxes to the state," the business leader said.

Free Zone companies are already charged the ITEBI (VAT), but will now have to pay 50% income tax, and operate in countries duty free to create jobs generate hard currency, and attract investors.

Last Thursday the Internal Taxes Agency (DGII) ordered the collection of income tax to dividends or profits paid by free zone companies to stakeholders as of October 1. 

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 10 Oct 2016 8:36 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Customs does not apply income tax .. something very wrong with this article
Written by: BLANCO, 13 Oct 2016 9:39 AM
From: Dominican Republic
ricardolito

read the article again dgii ordered theincome tax
Written by: BLANCO, 13 Oct 2016 9:40 AM
From: Dominican Republic
ricardolito

read the article again dgii ordered the income tax, this two syories in one!!!
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 