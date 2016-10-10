Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- Uruguay former president Jose (Pepe) Mujica on Monday said he was impressed by the way Dominican Republic's Danilo Medina governs "with such low taxes."

"All countries in Central America have a very low tax burden. I don't know what they do to live with such low taxes."

 When reporters in the National Palace asked him about the country's allocating 4% of GDP for Education, Mujica also praised the Dominican leader. "With these revenues, bravo!"

"We're always impressed with the Scandinavian system," he said, citing Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. "Those countries are in the area of a 50% tax. "Extremely high and returns to society as social assets that temper the inequalities."

"Central America's are just as low especially since rich people don't pay tax into the system. They pay very little. "They always find a way to escape. It's difficult for the state to deal with the costs of education, health and everything else."

Written by: Ricardolito, 10 Oct 2016 5:27 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I agrere with him ...The rich always find ways not to pay tax...the burden then falls on the middle and lower income groups
Written by: grahamnzau, 11 Oct 2016 10:23 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Despite the excellent change for DR to invest 4% in education, the appalling fact of situations for disadvantaged Dominicans is that hospitals are in such a sub standard for the normal people. If without private cover, a person with no $ to pay for medicine or without someone to bring food to them, can die in these hospitals. People without families and with no work can be living on the streets. In 2014, while visiting Santo Domingo I saw a naked woman sitting in the gutter next to Parque Enriquillo. I spoke to a policeman who shrugged it off as her being crazy and no action was to be taken. This is what a world of haves & have nots looks like. I also saw in Santo Domingo a Maserati dealership. Cuba still has much to teach the DR, despite many political parties embracing words like Socialist
Written by: Ricardolito, 11 Oct 2016 1:43 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Yes .. Social justice is not something that latin countries are renowned for .. You see it everywhere in south america where the extremely rich and the extremely poor are so obviously in sight..Cuba not nearly as much as they eliminated the rich . The aim should be to raise up the standards of living of the poor without losing the capital of the rich .
But as Mujica says ,,how can there be much assistance given to the poor if the government has no taxation revenue . The only other ways are from government owned businesses , from foreign aid or by borrowing and these alternatives have small appeal

You can see that when ever the Government wants to catch the rich , there are howls of protests..just look at the articles here over the two last days
