Santo Domingo.- Uruguay former president Jose (Pepe) Mujica on Monday said he was impressed by the way Dominican Republic's Danilo Medina governs "with such low taxes."

"All countries in Central America have a very low tax burden. I don't know what they do to live with such low taxes."

When reporters in the National Palace asked him about the country's allocating 4% of GDP for Education, Mujica also praised the Dominican leader. "With these revenues, bravo!"

"We're always impressed with the Scandinavian system," he said, citing Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. "Those countries are in the area of a 50% tax. "Extremely high and returns to society as social assets that temper the inequalities."

"Central America's are just as low especially since rich people don't pay tax into the system. They pay very little. "They always find a way to escape. It's difficult for the state to deal with the costs of education, health and everything else."