Santo Domingo.- Dozens of people, mostly relatives of National Police officers on Monday protested in front of the National Palace demanding a wage increase for members of law enforcement.

Banners and pickets in hand, the protesters marched from Police headquarters to the beat of of drummers, chanting 'better wages for agents.'

The group, escorted by dozens of soldiers who didn't halt the march, backed up traffic at the corner of Mexico Av. with Delgado St., where they held the rally, "Walk for Police Dignity."

US Second Lady Jill Biden

The protest was taking place while Jill Biden, wife of US vice president Joe Biden, was inside the National Palace meeting with President Danilo Medina.