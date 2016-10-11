Close Gallery
H, Breton, with builders meeting with president Medina.
Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic housing builders and developers association (Acoprovi) president Hector Breton on Monday joined the call for the government to scrap the planned 50% ITEBI tax (VAT) on raw materials, industrial machinery and capital gains.

"If this levy is enacted the liquidity of the industry will be affected, which directly impacts the cost of many industrial materials used for the construction of works and housing," Breton said

He noted that president Danilo Medina declared 2016 'Year of Housing.' "He has a great vision on the importance of this sector, so he should continue to encourage housing construction and not make decisions that affect the goal of reducing the housing deficit."

Medina recently submitted to Congress the bill for the 2017 Budget, which amends Law 392-07 on Industrial Innovation, which creates the regulator Proindustria, and instructs Customs to charge a 50% Tax ITBIS in advance.

A bicameral committee hears and evaluates the request by several major business sectors, which complain that the measure will reduce the capital that should be set aside for production.

Written by: bernies, 11 Oct 2016 10:02 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
I personally do not understand why should anyone has to pay taxes at front. That is insane in any person that has right mind and any government that wants to create jobs and help build on an economic time that very hard for everyone.
Written by: Ricardolito, 11 Oct 2016 2:14 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
bernies I do not know what the Central Bank has in mind in this particular case , but the normal reason is to stop cheating . I have been trying to find out the details as I am sure it is not being reported here correctly
