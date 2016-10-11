Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic housing builders and developers association (Acoprovi) president Hector Breton on Monday joined the call for the government to scrap the planned 50% ITEBI tax (VAT) on raw materials, industrial machinery and capital gains.

"If this levy is enacted the liquidity of the industry will be affected, which directly impacts the cost of many industrial materials used for the construction of works and housing," Breton said

He noted that president Danilo Medina declared 2016 'Year of Housing.' "He has a great vision on the importance of this sector, so he should continue to encourage housing construction and not make decisions that affect the goal of reducing the housing deficit."

Medina recently submitted to Congress the bill for the 2017 Budget, which amends Law 392-07 on Industrial Innovation, which creates the regulator Proindustria, and instructs Customs to charge a 50% Tax ITBIS in advance.

A bicameral committee hears and evaluates the request by several major business sectors, which complain that the measure will reduce the capital that should be set aside for production.