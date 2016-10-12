Santo Domingo.- The Housing Construction Direct Cost Index climbed 0.29% in September, on higher prices of rebar (4.24%), and fuels (3.27%).

The National Statistics Office (ONE) and the Housing Builders and Developers Association (Acoprovi) in their latest bulletins, which "By September the ICDV was 134.43 on average, and posted a monthly variation of 0.29%, higher than was recorded in the same month last year, which was a -0.15% rate," the bulletins said.

On Monday the Central Bank posted September inflation of 0.04%, which was also influenced by higher transport costs as the result of rising fuel prices.