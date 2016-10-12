Rio de Janeiro.- Brazil State-owned bank BNDES on Tuesday announced it will temporarily stop disbursing around US$4.7 billion to finance projects abroad by companies linked to the Petrobras corruption scandal, AFP reports..

The measure includes Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez, with extensive contracts in the Dominican Republic, including hydroelectric dams, bridges and roads.

Since May, the bank stopped disbursing around 25 infrastructure projects abroad to contractors Odebrecht, OAS, Queiroz Galvão, Camargo Correa and Andrade Gutierrez, BNDES said Tuesday in a statement.

The projects, totaling US$7.0 billion (US$2.3 billion disbursed), are being developed in Argentina, Cuba, Venezuela, Guatemala, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Angola, Mozambique and Ghana, among others, the bank said.

The contractor form part part of the "cartel of companies" which allegedly colluded with politicians and former Petrobras officials to embezzle more than US$2.0 billion from the state oil company.

On Monday Brazil prosecutors charged former president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva with influence peddling from 2011 to 2015, to provide BNDES loans to Odebrecht for contracts in Angola.