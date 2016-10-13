Santo Domingo.- The CEO of Dominican Republic's State-owned electric utility (CDEEE) on Wednesday said the measures taken by Brazil State-owned bank (BNDES) won't affect the works financed in Dominican Republic.

Ruben Jimenez Bichara said however the projects on course will be reviewed.

BNDES announced it suspended disbursements on loans to construction companies investigated for corruption in the financing of infrastructure projects in nine countries, among them Dominican Republic.

Brazil's biggest construction companies; Odebrecht, OAS, Andrade Gutierrez, Queiroz Galvao and Camargo Correa are all being investigated in connection with the Petrobras corruption scandal.

BNDES will reportedly analyzed contracts individually to identify possible corruption and the right to unilaterally cancel contracts if irregularities are found.

The bank's evaluation will also take into account other factors, including the progress of the works as well as the level of disbursement of funds from other lenders.

The bank said despite the suspended payments, which was decided last May, none of the projects had liquidity problems that have led them to incur defaults.

"They're going to do a review of what they have there, prior to reactivating those disbursements. This is a general measure to defend them and start the process," said Jimenez Bichara, interviewed by newspaper Listin Diario.

"So far we haven't any information that "we're going to be punished," the official said, and stressed that an investigation wouldn't affect any of the projects, including Punta Catalina coal-fired power plants.