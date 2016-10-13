Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- Economy minister Isidoro Santana on Wednesday acknowledged that the Dominican economy doesn't produce enough dollars to meet the demand by productive sectors and affirmed that the current economic model is obsolete.

"It's been quite a long since the country does not produce the necessary dollars; it's a major importer of capital and that's why certain situations arise," he said.

Santana responded to insistent complaints of scarce dollars by Herrera Industrial Association (AEIH) president Antonio Taveras.

He said he agrees with Taveras on the need to change the country's production model to respond to that situation.

He noted however that it requires institutional transformation and introducing major changes in policies. "We will work for that."

Taveras and Santana spoke with journalists at a meeting hosted by the AEIH to discuss the points included in the proposed tax reform.

"We want to develop our proposed tax revolution to present it when the call is made," Taveras said.

COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: anthonyC, 13 Oct 2016 1:26 PM
From: United States



That is dumbest thing I have ever read on this site


Written by: Ricardolito, 13 Oct 2016 3:49 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
And that is saying a lot ,anthonyC .I put it very high on the list ,but I really think most of the problems may arise from the translation . I have not noticed any pressure on the prices at the Casa de Cambios to buy dollars and I have so many obstacles put in my way when I try to bring dollars into this country although I provide proof every time that my money is from dividends . It is almost as if I am being stopped bringing in dollars
