London.– In a lush setting of tropical plants and stunning landscape photography, Dominican cacao beans arrive for the first time to London’s Chocolate Show, together with the best cacao products from Dominican and international chocolate makers.

Between 14-16 October, the Dominican Republic occupies stand B14, a 64 Square meter exhibition space at the National Hall of the Olympia, to showcase a sample of its ample biodiversity—representing over 70% of genetic resources in the cacao industry. This in spite of trading just 4% of world cacao exports.

With funding from the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Cacao Commission, the stand displays seeds grown and fermented by the top Dominican producers: Rizek, Roig and CONACADO, as well as cacao products manufactured locally by Rizek, Xocolat, Cortés and Khao Caribe. Generous helpings of Brugal rum and tourism materials are also available.

Another first will be the presence in the stand of award-winning bars manufactured by international chocolate makers, such as Hummingbird, which received the Gold Award to the best chocolate in the world by the Academy of Chocolate in 2016.

“The Dominican Republic is small and fertile. 40% of our lands are in protected natural parks. We will never compete on volume so our focus is on quality and sustainability. Cacao is the one product that embodies perfectly these fortunate policies, thus benefiting thousands of smallholders producing in cooperatives the best cacao in the world, the one that meets the strictest of standards for both conventional and organic production”, said Ángel Estévez, Dominican Minister for Agriculture.

"The Dominican Republic’s cocoa sector has begun implementing a sustainable, value-added business model that bigger producers around the world can learn from to protect their own livelihoods and guarantee the future of the global chocolate industry", said Dr Jean-Marc Anga, Executive-Director of the International Cacao Cooperation Organization (ICCO).

“We know that the most important work is through the farmers - without great cacao, there cannot be good chocolate. More importantly, we are really, really happy to see Dominican cacao getting the recognition it deserves”, said Drew Gilmore, from the Canadian chocolate maker Hummingbird.

“Thanks to the support of the Minister of Agriculture and of our cacao producers, my team at the Dominican Embassy in London was able to put together this magnificent stand in record time—literally less than a week. To have a presence for the best cacao in the world in the most demanding of markets is essential for positioning our products at the level it deserves”, said Ambassador Federico Cuello Camilo in London.

“May I thank all of those who made this possible: to President Danilo Medina and Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas, for insisting on a new diplomacy centered on trade and investment promotion; to Ángel Estévez, Minister of Agriculture, for his commitment to sustainable agricultural development and for ensuring the funding for this initiative; to my cacao producers, for achieving the quality that makes us so proud; to the organizers,

Kate Johns and Martin Christy, for accommodating so generously to the needs of a small country with big ambitions; to Amelia Cocco, her family and their business Tropifruit, whose seamless logistics for Dominican fresh produce exports to the UK allowed us to get our cacao products on time for the exhibit; and of course to Marlen Vásquez and our team at the Embassy for their tireless and ultimately successful efforts,” concluded Ambassador Cuello Camilo.