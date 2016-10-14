Santo Domingo.- The government's two most important financial officials have openly contradicted each other over a reported widespread scarcity of dollars to cover the market's demand.

Central banker Hector Valdez Albizu on Thursday debunked Economy minister Isidoro Santana's argument that the country doesn't produce enough dollars to meet the productive sectors' demand.

Valdez said contrary to Santana's assertion, the Dominican economy does produce enough dollars to meet the demand for investors, importers and hard currency commitments.

The contradiction was likely the main topic during Valdez's meeting Thursday with president Danilo Medina at the National Palace, precisely where reporters asked him to respond to Santana's statement. "I was very surprised."

As an example of the availability of dollars, the official said exchange brokers bought nearly US$1.3 billion in the market just in the first 11 days of October, and sold around US$1.0 billion. "This results in volumes traded in the exchange market for buying and selling more US$100 million per day."

Valdez added that bank records reveal the availability of foreign exchange for some US$1.2 billion to that same date.