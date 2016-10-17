Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- Dominican Banks Association president Jose Manuel Lopez Valdez on Sunday agreed with Central banker Hector Valdez Albizu's statements that the flow of hard currency into the country is expected to climb.

He said the start of tourism's high season also increases the entry of foreign exchange, the same with pending disbursements from multilateral organizations, "which will soon take effect, and will increase the availability of dollars."

Lopez also noted that remittances from Dominicans abroad increase as the holiday season approaches. "Foreign exchange flows will improve to the extent that the characteristics of the demands of the seasonal year-end imports are covered."

Moreover the banking leader said banks sold US$18.15 billion to customers during the first eight months, or US$828.8 million more than the same period last year. "This is one of the largest volumes of currency sales in recent years on the market."

He stressed that banks continue their wide availability of credit lines in dollars to support retail activities.

COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: jjtarqad, 17 Oct 2016 11:20 AM
From: Dominican Republic
There should not be a shortage if we have market driven rates, supply and demand, but do we?
Written by: Ricardolito, 17 Oct 2016 12:21 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
The answer in true Dominican fashion is yes and no.. A shortage of dollars normally means a much better exchange rate at the Casa de Cambios and that has not happened The rate is just a little higher than the official rate . We do not have a floating rate so we are not so affected by currency speculators but the official rate , in my opinion , is controlled in a professional way .
