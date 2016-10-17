Santo Domingo.- The American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (AMCHAMDR) supports the decision taken by the government to remove fuel subsidy to cargo and passengers transport, a step that should serve to reduce distortions in that market, promote free competition in this sector and increase competitiveness.

The measure taken by the government in 2011 in favor of the transport sector was temporary and a response to the behavior of oil prices at that time, which had risen to levels not seen before. Now that these prices are well below those recorded at that time, the measure not only had to be eliminated, but also had to end the parallel oil market that had been created with the transporters who received it, creating a situation unfair competition to the detriment of legitimate fuel distributors.

The elimination of subsidies to transporters announced by the government is a positive step for the fuel sector as it moves towards greater transparency, efficiency and operational clarity.

AMCHAMDR lauds the government's actions and encourages it to consider implementing additional measures to also ensure transparency and fair competition in the transport sector, currently controlled by illegal cartels that operate outside the law and undermine the competitiveness of productive sectors of our economy and that translates into higher prices on goods and services for consumers.