Santo Domingo.- The chairman of the bicameral commission that studied the bill for the 2017 Budget and San Cristobal province senator Tommy Galan on Monday said in addition to the transport sector, subsidized fuel for industries must also be eliminated.

Senator Dionis Sanchez on Monday said if those tax breaks for transport and industries are eliminated, the government wouldn't need to borrow to support government spending.

Speaking to reporters before a meeting with Finance minister Donald Guerrero and Budget director Luis Reyes, the Pedernales province senator also said he doesn't understand why the government fails to make all tax spending transparent so the people understand why and know who benefits from their sacrifice.

Sanchez said the Senate will ask the government why some companies such as the Barrick Pueblo Viejo gold mine receive subsidized fuel.

"All these are the questions that are going to be asked because like you and like the population understand that with this fiscal sacrifice the government should set it on a different course: we must eliminate them (subsidies) as much as we can because at the situation we have probably wouldn't be necessary to take much funding if we didn't have to make that tax sacrifice," Sanchez said

Interviewed Sunday on Telefuturo channel 23, San Cristobal senator Tommy Galan said all unlawful subsidies should be eliminated "and that includes business leaders, companies or industries in the various modalities that are receiving it."