Santo Domingo.- After several months of talks all conditions point to the government and doctors to reach definitive wage increase agreement this week.
On Monday Medical Association (CMD) president Waldo Ariel Suero, "with a relaxed and a smile on his face," said a salary increase and the work schedule in hospitals were already agreed, and the final talks could be reached this week.
Suero declined to reveal the specific figure, and the Government's proposed 25% had already been rejected at the Sept. 26 meeting.
Nonetheless a source close to the talks quoted by diariolibre.com said the government maintains its proposal.
A quote from the modern version of the Hippocratic oath: "Most especially must I tread with care in matters of life and death. If it is given me to save a life, all thanks. But it may also be within my power to take a life; this awesome responsibility must be faced with great humbleness and awareness of my own frailty. Above all, I must not play at God."
There is no humbleness in a person who keeps asking for more, even at the cost of human lives.