Santo Domingo.- After several months of talks all conditions point to the government and doctors to reach definitive wage increase agreement this week.

On Monday Medical Association (CMD) president Waldo Ariel Suero, "with a relaxed and a smile on his face," said a salary increase and the work schedule in hospitals were already agreed, and the final talks could be reached this week.

Suero declined to reveal the specific figure, and the Government's proposed 25% had already been rejected at the Sept. 26 meeting.

Nonetheless a source close to the talks quoted by diariolibre.com said the government maintains its proposal.