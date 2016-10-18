Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- After several months of talks all conditions point to the government and doctors to reach definitive wage increase agreement this week.

On Monday Medical Association (CMD) president Waldo Ariel Suero, "with a relaxed and a smile on his face," said a salary increase and the work schedule in hospitals were already agreed, and the final talks could be reached this week.

Suero declined to reveal the specific figure, and the Government's proposed 25% had already been rejected at the Sept. 26 meeting.

Nonetheless a source close to the talks quoted by diariolibre.com said the government maintains its proposal.

Written by: bernies, 18 Oct 2016 11:10 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
If the Medina government gets this medical services people wages increase it would mean a milestone for his government which then will only have to deal with increasing the wages for police and military in his 2 terms in office. No other president would had accomplished so much in such of short time.
Written by: GoneNative, 18 Oct 2016 12:14 PM
From: Dominican Republic, La Romana
So, crime does pay in the Dominican Republic. A Medical Doctor who swore the Hippocratic oath decides to call several strikes of medical staff, causing the death of who knows how many poor people. Because, of course only the poor die in hospitals where the doctors are outside, in private clinics, earning millions.

A quote from the modern version of the Hippocratic oath: "Most especially must I tread with care in matters of life and death. If it is given me to save a life, all thanks. But it may also be within my power to take a life; this awesome responsibility must be faced with great humbleness and awareness of my own frailty. Above all, I must not play at God."

There is no humbleness in a person who keeps asking for more, even at the cost of human lives.

