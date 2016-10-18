Santo Domingo.- The government will not eliminate other tax breaks for fuel, as requested by some transport sector leaders who won't get the benefit any longer, but affirmed that all beneficiary companies will be monitored, and the tax collection mechanism will be regulated

Finance minister Donald Guerrero made the statement on Monday, referring to executive order No. 275-16 of October 14, which regulates tax levies on all fossil fuels and petroleum products.

After meeting with Budget director Luis Reyes, other officials and technicians of the bicameral commission that studied the bill for the RD$711.4 billion Budget, Guerrero said to eliminate tax breaks for fuels provided to other companies, some laws that consign those benefits would have to be amended.

He said the budget left the laws or specific benefits to the various economic sectors untouched, and what the Government has done is regulate them through the reimbursement mechanism which Law 253-12 stipulates.

When asked which companies get those tax breaks, Guerrero answered: "What are these companies?"

He called them "complaints in the air" and ensured government transparency.

He cited Barrick Pueblo Viejo as a miner with a concession contract negotiated to receive tax-free fuel, which will be monitored according to the executive order.