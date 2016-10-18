Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic was accepted at Chatam House in London, a think tank which among other activities, gathers new oil producing countries taking their first technical and legal steps to form part of the hydrocarbon industry.

Prior to acceptance, the "New Petroleum Producers Group" which seeks to contribute to establish appropriate rules in emerging countries in the sector to achieve credibility in the international market- the Energy and Mines Ministry had coordinate national policies and actions to promote the industry.

This group contributes to capacity building in the oil producing countries with free training sessions offered by experts.

It also promotes intra-regional cooperation networks in which emerging and established producers share experiences and lessons learned. It holds a meeting with new producers including technical consulting groups each year.

Energy and Mines minister Antonio Isa Conde said the Dominican Republic already has a regulation, the National Database to Explore and Exploit Hydrocarbons.

In that regard, the official said Energy and Mines will present next Monday the blocks that have the potential to explore and exploit hydrocarbons in the national territory and which would be tendered in due course.