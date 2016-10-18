Santo Domingo.- Dominican Agribusiness Board (JAD) CEO Osmar Benitez on Tuesday lauded president Danilo Medina's plan to reforest Dominican Republic's mountains with coffee, because in his view benefits small farmers and would develop the coffee industry.

He said more than 30,000 families live coffee crops, and of them, 98% do so in plots of just over three hectares.

"The poorest farmers are the ones who sustain the domestic coffee production, and there's nothing greater to support democracy than with the participation of small ones, from below, the salt of the earth in generating wealth in the Dominican countryside," Benitez said to introduce seven new varieties of coffee developed by coffee giant Industries Banilejas (Induban).

To develop the initiative of the National Reforestation Plan, the Government aims to use two varieties resistant to rot and the blight which have harmed local plantations in recent years.

The first projects to be implemented will be in the towns of Hondo Valle and Juan Santiago in Elías Piña, and Sabaneta and La Maguana, in San Juan province.

Last week Medina said his main goals are to conserve water, produce so people have something to live off, and reforest upper watersheds of affected areas with coffee.

"It's the first time we take into account the lifestyle of people to reforest because it's not enough just to issue a decree that prevents the felling of a tree if you don't have something to live on."