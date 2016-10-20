Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic capitalizes on its shores by attracting nearly six million tourists a year who want to enjoy sunny beaches and ideal climate, though still unaware of the hidden potential in its territorial waters or its exclusive economic zone.

National Maritime Affairs Authority (Anamar) president Pascual Prota said the economic potential of Dominican Republic´s marine mantle can hasten the growth of its GDP.

"The economic potential still isn't known. Now, you must understand that this is a dilemma facing the whole world. Man knows more about outer space than over the oceans and specifically our country needs leaders who think long term and look to the sea, because we already have many looking inland," said Prota, quoted by listin.com.do.

Anamar, an agency with 28 employees and an annual budget of just RD$60 million, has participated and compiled data from two Dominican Navy expeditions and international entities, which gradually expands the country's knowledge about its marine confines, with potential gold, nickel and other mineral deposits.

"It's been shown that the chances are high that the same resources available inland are also available at sea. Of course, it should be noted that perhaps their exploitation isn't profitable yet, but the potential of our oceanic area won't be known until you explore it," the official said.

"With international assistance we have two buoys, one in Samana and another next to the Port of Caucedo, installed in order to measure temperature and other variables. In addition, we are training the right people," Prota said.

The expert described the defined maritime borders: one with Venezuela and Colombia, those pending with Haiti and Puerto Rico to the south, and with Turks & Caicos in the north.

Legislation

Former deputy Pelegrin Castillo fought to obtain the status of Archipelago State for the Dominican Republic, but the bill was shelved by Congress.