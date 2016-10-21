Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday posted the fuel prices for the week from October 22 to 28, when premium gasoline will cost RD$201.80 and regular gasoline will cost RD$186.70 per gallon, both RD$1.00 lower.

Regular diesel will still cost RD$149.30; optimum diesel will still cost RD$162.20; avtur will cost RD$110.40 per gallon, or RD$2.00 more; kerosene will cost RD$134.50, or RD$2.00 more, while fuel oil will cost RD$90.30 per gallon, or RD$2.50 more per gallon.

Propane gas (LPG) will cost RD$96.70 per gallon, or RD$1.00 more, while natural gas will continue at RD$23.22 per cubic meter.

The Central Bank's average posted exchange rate of RD$46.49 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices.