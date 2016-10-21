Santo Domingo.- The Government on Friday said the cable car under construction will link over 30 Greater Santo Domingo neighborhoods and residential in three cities.

It said the transit system will transport up to 6,000 people per hour in cabins which can hold up 10 passengers. "The cabins, made in France, are the latest generation, with a tropicalized natural ventilation system to ensure increased airflow; double roof for better insulation from heat, radio communication system and exterior LED lighting," the Presidency said in a press release.

"The cable car is designed to withstand winds up to 250 kilometers per hour. However, the control and protection system automatically restricts the operation of the cable car when it detects and measures wind speeds of 60 kilometers per hour."