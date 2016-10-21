Close Gallery
 Luis Alberto Moreno
La Romana, Dominican Republic.- Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) president Luis Alberto Moreno on Friday announced a  credit of nearly US$500 million per year for the Dominican government's projects for development.

He said the soft funding will be allocated to social programs and energy projects, in reference to the Punta Catalina coal-fired power plants.

Speaking to reporters during a recess of the meeting at Casa de Campo resort, Moreno also said the multilateral organization currently discuses with Dominican authorities "where they will put those resources."

He noted however that president Danilo Medina's administration needs to increase the tax burden through improved fiscal policy.

In his view, the measures would boost the State's capacity to assist the needy in areas such as health and education.

The Dominican Republic "is growing well above Latin American's average," in contrast to the region's negative growth in the last five years, Moreno added.

Written by: bernies, 21 Oct 2016 5:03 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
So I just have this question. If we are growing at such paste why do we need to borrow more money, shouldn't the economy of the country create enough revenue for the government to deal with the country needs? Just a thought.
Written by: Ricardolito, 21 Oct 2016 6:02 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
The answer to that question is exactly what Senor Moreno wants to see.he wants the Government to collect more taxes so they have more money and do not need to borrow so much. From what I can see the priority for the Government is to somehow provide more jobs. That is what has been said recently and reported here on three occasions. The priority has not been on bringing in more tax revenue from increased investment no better compliance .
However , we can also see that the population is moving into the cities . In just 1o years the growth of Santo Domingo and la Romana for example has been incredible and with the change in the demography there is a need for transport and water and sewerage and electricity . We really have to make these social investments now and let future generations pay for most of them ,If we do not do this then we slide backwards ,
