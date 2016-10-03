Santo Domingo.- Construction of Monte Grande Dam will resume next year, for which the Government seeks RD$491 million in external funding for the project that will benefit four Southwest provinces.

The dam figures on the 2017 budget of the dams and canals agency (INDRHI), which will oversee the work expected to boost the economy of the Enriquillo region.

The Sabana Yegua dam on the Yaque south river will also be rebuilt with the loan of RD$491 million, including its irrigation systems.

A US$20 million check for the construction of the Monte Grande dam was given to the contractor Andrade Gutierrez in Barahona in Sept., as announced by Indrhi director Olgo Fernández.