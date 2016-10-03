Santo Domingo.- The Public Works Ministry plans to build several bridges across the Ozama and Isabela rivers to link the National District and eastern Santo Domingo at the most suitable sites.

Public Works minister Gonzalo Castillo’s announcement comes just days after one of the structures of the floating bridge over the Ozama river started taking water, causing traffic chaos east of the capital.

When asked if a new 4-lane bridge over the Ozama would solve the problem, the official said they’re evaluating what’s most convenient. "Yes, we’re evaluating where and how to improve the links between Santo Domingo and the District with construction of several bridges."

The official, quoted by Listin Diario, noted that the conclusion of the Santo Domingo Beltway also includes several bridges across the Ozama and Isabela rivers to improve traffic.

Castillo said a new bridge can also be built between the Bosch, Sánchez, or Duarte bridgs. "We’re looking into where we could build it, even next to the existing floating bridge, with a height where the boats can pass."