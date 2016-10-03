Santo Domingo.- Sans Souci Port of Santo Domingo on Sunday announced an agreement with the services company Fast Auto Logistics FAL, subsidiary of Fast Terminal International, to modernize the processing and storage of vehicles brought to the capital’s port.

Under FAL’s management, Sans Souci port will feature new technology and quality standard systems, to cut waiting times and improve the way it handles units and clients. The initiative will also give Sans Souci Port the logistics at the level which the market currently demands.

The agreement’s provisions will start implementation in October, using the high-tech equipment and measures which automakers require.

In a statement quoted by listin.com.do, Sans Souci said it’s a private, multipurpose, efficient, safe and socially engaged port oriented for services which protect the environment. “FAL is a privately held company affiliate of Fast Terminal International, whose main service is the management of Logistics Centers for roll-on-roll-off goods in several countries, handling more than 500,000 autos per year.”