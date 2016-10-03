Santo Domingo..- Dominican Republic’s banks closed the second quarter with high solvency, reduced past due loans –NPL-, and high financial strength, the Commercial Banks Association (ABA) says in a report using official figures.

It said solvency in the first eight months was 15.5%, or 55% above the Monetary and Financial Law’s provisions. “This is an outcome linked to increased technical assets of RD$16.1 billion during the period, from RD$128.9 billion in December 2015 to RD$145.0 billion as of August 2016.”

The open deposits totaled RD$168.9 billion and deferred deposits were RD$189.3 billion, or RD$17.5 billion more and RD$3.3 billion respectively, ABA said.

Also heralding banks’ robust growth was that NPLs was only 1.6% with a coverage of 174%, indicating that for every peso in default, the banks had RD$1.74 in reserves for coverage. “The small proportion of nonperforming loans implies that bank customers adequately fulfill their obligations.”

The banks association also reported total assets of RD$1.25 trillion as of August 2016, or RD$73.3 billion and 6.2 % higher than the 5.85% posted in the same period last year.

The ABA adds that the gross loan portfolio grew 2.4%, from RD$725.5 billion in December 2015 to RD$742.7 billion in August 2016. This represents an absolute increase of RD$17.2 billion.

Liabilities climbed from RD$1.06 trillion in December 2015 to RD$1.12 trillion as of August 2016, a RD$63.6 billion jump, or 6%.