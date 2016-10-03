Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- The Internal Taxes (DGII) agency on Monday announced increases of RD$300 and RD$800 to renew the windshield sticker on vehicles.

The tax to renew the stikcer last year was RD$1,200 for vehicles with model year 2010 and older, which will now climb to RD$2,200.

On its website the DGII said vehicles model year 2011 or newer will pay RD$3,000, or RD$800 more than last year.

The agency said the sticker renewal began today and continues until January 6.

Written by: Adrian29630, 3 Oct 2016 2:39 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
The tax to renew the sticker last year was RD$1,200 for vehicles with model year 2010 and older, which will now climb to RD$2,200.

That is not RD$300 but RD$1000. Either the amount quoted of RD$ 300 is incorrect or the new prices before or after?
