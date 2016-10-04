Santo Domingo.- The president of the Santo Domingo industres grouped in AEIH on monday said the government's push to sell US$1.0 billion in shares in the Punta Catalina coal-fired power plants even before the project concludes is "surprising" and an "adventure."

Antonio Taveras spoke in reference to a meeting with the business sector just two months ago, when senior Government officials had stated having enough funds to advance construction of the power plant this year.

The business leader noted that in that same meeting the officials said only US$500 million more was needed to finish the work and the source of funding hed already been identified. "The officials responded in that manner when some entrepreneurs made a firm proposal to acquire a 49% stake in Punta Catalina (south).

Taveras called the attempt to balance the 2017 budget by offering shares in Punta Catalina an "adventure," since in his view there's "no publicly known firm basis that could ensure this operation."

"Despite this sales ad, we don't believe it will be easy for the government to find investors in a project whose real cost is the best kept secret," Taveras said, noting that the Electricity Pact would be the best scenario to discuss and analyze the sale of the power plant project.

He said even the participants in the Electricity Pact don't fully know about Punta Catalina's costs, construction procedures, budget management or the project's source of funds to finance it. "This occurs even though this information has been a constant demand by the private sector present in the Economic and Social Council."