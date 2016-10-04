Washington.- Central America's economy continues its good growth trend as a whole with 3.9% in 2016 and 4.1% in 2017, after 4.2% in 2015, with Panama and Dominican Republic heading the expansion both surpassing 5%, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Tuesday, EFE reports.

In its Global Economic Prospects report released today by the IMF at the start of its joint annual meeting with the World Bank (WB), held this week, the entity also estimates for the Dominican Republic solid growth, exceeding 5% this year.

"The average growth of the Central American countries however will lead to rising inflationary pressures, as the agency expects last year's price index of 1.4% will rise to 2.5% this year and 3% the next," the report said.

Leading Central America's and the Caribbean's growth is the Dominican Republic, which will close this year with a strong increase in GDP of 5.9%, but the trend is expected to decelerate with expected growth at 4.5% next year.

Panama, the major regional engine, "will post lower rates than the Asian figures of past years" and is expected to grow 5.2% in 2016 and 5.8% in 2017.

Nicaragua follows with a projected GDP growth of 4.5% this year and 4.3% next year; followed by Costa Rica, which the Fund estimates at 4.2% and 4.3%, respectively.