Santo Domingo.- The government's announced RD$25.0 billion (US$543.5 million) dip into the Pension Fund to improve the national road grid is around 6.25% of Dominican workers' assets, which surpassed RD$401.3 billion last June.
The Pension Superintendence's (SIPEN) figures to the end of June reveal that more than RD$172.7 billion were deposited in the Central Bank, or 47.2% of the total; RD$78.9 billion (21.5%) in commercial banks, and RD$4.4 billion (1.2%) in S&Ls
Several sectors have voiced opposition to the use of the pension fund in the various production areas of the Dominican economy, including infrastructure.
The gov't mangers are always gluttonous for funding when it comes from pockets other than their own accounts.
The pension funds are for the pensioners. The pensioners, especially those underfunded for daily needs,should receive benefit an from an increased allowance. It won't happen because the politicos need to have their water pay.