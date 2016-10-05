Close Gallery
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The government's announced RD$25.0 billion (US$543.5 million) dip into the Pension Fund to improve the national road grid is around 6.25% of Dominican workers' assets, which surpassed RD$401.3 billion last June.

The Pension Superintendence's (SIPEN) figures to the end of June reveal that more than RD$172.7 billion were deposited in the Central Bank, or 47.2% of the total; RD$78.9 billion (21.5%) in commercial banks, and RD$4.4 billion (1.2%) in S&Ls

Several sectors have voiced opposition to the use of the pension fund in the various production areas of the Dominican economy, including infrastructure.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: lsantiago77, 5 Oct 2016 9:50 AM
From: United States
pension fund is a very big cookie jar, and we all know how much the people in the gov love to insert not just their hand but their whole arm.
Written by: zooma, 5 Oct 2016 10:29 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

The gov't mangers are always gluttonous for funding when it comes from pockets other than their own accounts.

The pension funds are for the pensioners. The pensioners, especially those underfunded for daily needs,should receive benefit an from an increased allowance. It won't happen because the politicos need to have their water pay.


Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 