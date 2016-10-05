Santo Domingo.- The government's announced RD$25.0 billion (US$543.5 million) dip into the Pension Fund to improve the national road grid is around 6.25% of Dominican workers' assets, which surpassed RD$401.3 billion last June.

The Pension Superintendence's (SIPEN) figures to the end of June reveal that more than RD$172.7 billion were deposited in the Central Bank, or 47.2% of the total; RD$78.9 billion (21.5%) in commercial banks, and RD$4.4 billion (1.2%) in S&Ls

Several sectors have voiced opposition to the use of the pension fund in the various production areas of the Dominican economy, including infrastructure.