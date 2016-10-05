Santo Domingo.- Agriculture minister Angel Estevez on Wed. said Hurricane Matthew didn't cause considerable damage to agriculture. "In agriculture, thank God, we have to say that we have no important event of damage now that may be considered important."

He said there's only one report of damage in a small green banana plantation of around four hectares in the south region, of which 0.25% was affected, and although some plants fell, the plantains were harvested in advance.

The official added that the hurricane filled the dams with enough water to cover the upcoming agro planting. "Agricultural equipment across the country are verifying the situation left by the hurricane."