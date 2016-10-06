Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic´s Hotels and Tourism Association (ASONAHORES) on Wednesday said Hurricane Matthew didn't affect any of the tourist areas.

ASONAHORES president Simon Suarez said that the major resort regions, ports and airports across the country operate normally, except Las Americas, where several flights to the Caribbean islands were canceled.

Suarez said hotels and other tourism businesses took the preventive measures in the Manual of Procedures in Case of a Hurricane. "That is the same manual that the Hotel Association and the Caribbean Tourism abides by in cases of this nature."