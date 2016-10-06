Close Gallery
Central Romana complex
Santo Domingo.- Bucking the stance of other major employers, Central Romana Corporation and its Workers Union on Wednesday signed a new collective bargaining agreement with improved working conditions including a 18% wage hike over the three years stipulated in the pact, and a first increase of 7%, retroactive to Aug. 16.

The new agreement will be in effect until 2019 with similar proportional increase in fringe benefits of the annual bonus, Christmas bonus, vacation and perks, as well as a 15% to 23% increase in the payment of allowances, improved training plans, staff development and educational programs for employees' children.

Moreover, stronger programs to prevent workplace accidents and diseases, and increases of more than 30% for social work during deaths in their family, and as much as 66% advance in salary in cases of marriage and birth.

The renewed pact also maintains health services, life insurance and transportation for employees.

Central Romana human resources general manager Eladio Uribe and Workers Union general secretary Eunice Magra signed the agreement in the group's headquarters in La Romana (east).

Bucking trend

With the announced agreement Central Romana parts ways with the majority of Dominican Republic's top employers, which stand fast in refusing to raise workers'  wages, some as low as RD$6,000 (US$130.00) monthly. 

COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Written by: bernies, 6 Oct 2016 11:24 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
18% over 3 years period is not a big number if you ask me. 24% maybe okay which is just 8% a year increase.
Written by: Ricardolito, 6 Oct 2016 5:44 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
when you start at a rock bottom figure ,then an 18% increase is nothing..Just go to the bateys and see how many workers live . La Romana Central has a history of looking after their executives well and their workers badly . They are exploiters of poor humans .
Written by: Tuznik, 8 Oct 2016 2:09 PM
From: United States
At. Least they are paying more than a buck an hour . I have seen how workers are treated also .
I have also seen those that won't work . They just rob people for a living . The other article about cops getting a livable wage is also correct . Take the18 % and keep trying .
