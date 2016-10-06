Santiago.- A group of community organizations from Baitoa township on Thursday demanded that president Danilo Medina order the construction of a new aqueduct in that locality.

In a statement, the more than 20 social and community groups say for more than 40 years the people of Baitoa have waited for the government to build an aqueduct that provides permanent potable water to its over 18,000 inhabitants.

"The construction of this pipeline will help improve the quality of life of families living in urban and rural area of ??the municipality," the organizers said.

The group said despite Baitoa's proximity to two major dams and the Yaque Norte river, construction of the Tavera, Bao-López Angostura hydroelectric complex left them without water. "The President of the Republic has stated that this will be the mandate of water, he must therefore set his sights and attention on those populations, such as Baitoa, which lack clean drinking water."