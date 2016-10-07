Santo Domingo.- The government has yet to allocate last month´s fuel subsidy to the associations which transport passengers and freight, without any explanation, prompting warnings from sector representatives that fares and rates could rise.

The warnings came just hours after the head of the powerful bus owners grouped in FENATRANO said the National Business Council (CONEP) is "conspiring to break the order and social peace" in the country, in reference to latter´s seeking a conviction of the transport sector on alleged monopoly.

The bus owners associations main leaders confirmed to outlet eldia.com.do that since September 7 the Industry and Commerce Ministry has withheld the allocation of the tax exemptions on 3.8 million gallons per month.

¨We have yet to receive any explanation thus far and second-class officials remained entertaining us without giving information on the situation," said Antonio Marte, head of the transport union Conatra.

He said Industry and Commerce minister Temistocles Montas "hasn't shown his face" to offer an official explanation and Land Transport Office (OTTT) director Hector Mojica doesn't take his calls.

"So far we have not officially informed about the suspension of the subsidy, but since last month failed to deliver the exonerations without giving any explanation," Marte said.

He said the situation has forced transporters to raise passengers fares and cargo rates.

"Unfortunately, the poor will pay the consequences, because we can't, because we transport 96% of the passengers in the country, the remaining 4% is done by the OMSA (public bus system)."