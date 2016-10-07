Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday posted the fuel prices for the week from October 8 to 14, when premium gasoline will cost RD$200.80, an increase of RD$2.80 and regular gasoline will cost RD$185.70, or RD$2.90 more per gallon.

Regular diesel will cost RD$145.80, or RD$3.50 more; optimum diesel will cost RD$158.70, a RD$3.80 increase; avtur will cost RD$104.90, or RD$3.10 more; kerosene will cost RD$129, or RD$3.40 higher, while fuel oil will cost RD$ 85.38,or RD$3.05 more per gallon.

Propane gas will cost RD$94.30 per gallon, an increase of RD$1.60 per gallon, while natural gas will continue at RD$23.22 per cubic meter.

The Central Bank's posted average exchange rate of RD$46.41 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices.