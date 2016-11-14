Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry on Monday reported that in October, Reforestation Month, the planting of 2.04 million seedlings, which exceeded the goal of 2.0 million.

It said several days of reforestation were carried out in all provinces across the country, especially those with a lower forest population

"Watersheds, high mountains and areas of influence of the dams were also of high priority to guarantee water production," Environment said in a press release..

It adds that among the varieties planted figure cedar, pine, mahogany, lignum vitae, Honduran mahogany, sea grape, almacigo, tamarind, mara, sauco, oak, cabirma, among others.

Written by: Ricardolito, 14 Nov 2016 7:46 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Have yet to see an oak tree in the DR even in the mountains but beautiful beautiful saman
