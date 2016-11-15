Santiago Rodriguez, Dominican Republic - Northwest cattle ranchers and dairy farmers are being punished, first by the drought that caused as yet tallied damages to their lands, and the torrential rains they affirm have hindered milk production, in the last few weeks.

"We're losing 572,999 pesos every day, which is more than 25 million pesos a month," said Santiago Rodríguez and Orlando de Jesús Peralta, of the Northwest livestock association (Fedegano).

Peralta requested government assistance to keep thousands of farmers from going broke. "Several companies which we had supplied had pulled out or decreased the amount of milk they bought from producers."

Speaking in Confenagro's 2nd National Production Route, Peralta said Agriculture minister Angel Estévez, and other officials were told of the problem, and expect a response soon. "Milk production at the Northwest Line is at stake, but the national production of this vital product is also at stake."

He said Fedegano's 3,200 members grouped in 46 cattle associations and three cooperatives employ more than 200,000 people in the Northwest provinces of Valverde, Santiago Rodríguez, Montecristi and Dajabón.