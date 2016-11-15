Santo Domingo.- Energy and Mines minister Antonio Isa Conde confirmed Tuesday there's been contact with Russian government agencies for technical cooperation to analyze if there's oil or natural gas in the country.

The official said he recently held a work meeting with Russian ambassador in the Dominican Republic, Vladimir Zaemsky.

"This rapprochement with a country that manages high technology could greatly help the Dominican Republic to develop this market properly. Above all, we believe it's important that in this matter and at this stage relations are developed mainly from State to State, from government agencies to government agencies. That gives us much more security and guarantee that the handling of the issue will be done in a much more objective and beneficial manner or the Dominican Republic," Isa said.

He said the Ministry's efforts to create the National Hydrocarbon Data Base (BNDH) and identify the blocs of greatest interest have placed the Dominican Republic on the world's hydrocarbons radar, both at the scientific and academic scales as well as for investors.

He said at the work meeting Zaemsky formally delivered the Ministry's missives to the official contacts in Russia's Karpinsky Geological Research Institute (IGCIRK), with which the Deputy Ministry for Hydrocarbons is already in contact to exchange information and create the basis for technical cooperation.

In a meeting n Monday with Dominican counterpart Miguel Vargas, Russian Foreign minister Serguei Lavrov offered the country a chance to search for potential oil and natural gas deposits through the use of satellites.