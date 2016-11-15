Close Gallery
Antonio Isa, Vladimir Zaemsky.
Santo Domingo.- Energy and Mines minister Antonio Isa Conde confirmed Tuesday there's been contact with Russian government agencies for technical cooperation to analyze if there's oil or natural gas in the country.

The official said he recently held a work meeting with Russian ambassador in the Dominican Republic, Vladimir Zaemsky.

"This rapprochement with a country that manages high technology could greatly help the Dominican Republic to develop this market properly. Above all, we believe it's important that in this matter and at this stage relations are developed mainly from State to State, from government agencies to government agencies. That gives us much more security and guarantee that the handling of the issue will be done in a much more objective and beneficial manner or the Dominican Republic," Isa said.

He said the Ministry's efforts to create the National Hydrocarbon Data Base (BNDH) and identify the blocs of greatest interest have placed the Dominican Republic on the world's hydrocarbons radar, both at the scientific and academic scales as well as for investors.

He said at the work meeting Zaemsky formally delivered the Ministry's missives to the official contacts in Russia's Karpinsky Geological Research Institute (IGCIRK), with which the Deputy Ministry for Hydrocarbons is already in contact to exchange information and create the basis for technical cooperation.

In a meeting n Monday with Dominican counterpart Miguel Vargas, Russian Foreign minister Serguei Lavrov offered the country a chance to search for potential oil and natural gas deposits through the use of satellites.

COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: guillermone, 15 Nov 2016 5:04 PM
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum

Which one is the Russian?
Written by: foresthill, 15 Nov 2016 5:47 PM
From: Dominican Republic
satellite imagery from Russia wow the DR wants to become a new Cuba with the US.
Written by: Ricardolito, 15 Nov 2016 5:53 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
As if these waters have not been looked at before ...just a press release to justify the money spent on a useless trip
Written by: ZonaDominicana, 21 Nov 2016 12:28 AM
From: United States, Orange County, California
Do not trust the Russians. Also, they have no money to invest in their own oil fields because they some of their government and and companies have economic blockades. Russians like invading smaller countries and Vladimir Putin is an unstable dictator. I do not know which country is more corrupt, Russia or the DR.
