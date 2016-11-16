From fries to the big one, everything gets scooped up at Rincon dam.
Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry has
its eyes on fishing, specifically how it's done in the country's numerous dams,
because fishermen employ methods that destroy biodiversity in those bodies of
water.
Environment m inister Francisco Domínguez
said fishermen even resort to using old refrigerators for fish, and stressed
that the activity is done without any control.
"At the moment we're in a process of
discussion with the Dominican Fisheries and Aquaculture Council (Codopesca) to
establish new systems of fishing," the official said.
He said that although fishing is a source of income,
inadequate practices won't be allowed.
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Finally, we are finally starting to get civilized. Although GREAT to know the gov't has finally gotten zealous about protecting the environment, there is another issue that must not be taken for granted. We need to find alternative sources of income for these people who have no other choice but become fishermen as the best way they know how to earn an honest living. But often lost among the noisy political rhetoric are the voices of impoverish people who likely out of ignorance fish in a manner that will soon be an illicit activity, not through choice but rather for survival. its for this reason to insist, you just can't callously take away the livelihood of a family man without offering another options. The first step must be to understand why they fish in the first place. While although poor, the reason for fishing in lakes has little to do with monetary reward or criminal intent. It is more often about scarcity of arable land, lack of education and employment opportunities
Written by: laman00
, 17 Nov 2016 2:44 AM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
I always wonder the way these people sell the fish hanging under the sun with al the flies and the dust from cars, smoking trucks knowing that fish is very perishable if not frozen or at least kept in a ice chest until to be sold,are these people immune to any sort of bacteria, same thing with the goats, eggs, fruits, vegetables under that scorching sun.
Written by: DRmaker
, 17 Nov 2016 8:54 AM
From: Canada, North Coast DR
In the picture is the "catch of the day" by Captain Stinky Graj00 aka danny00.
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
...are these people immune to any sort of bacteria, same thing with the goats, eggs, fruits, vegetables under that scorching sun-laman00
---------------------------------
I wonder about that too. I guess after a while one of two things can happen, either you die from bacteria contaminated food and those who somehow manage to survive, probably developed strong real strong antibodies. Otherwise how else can you explain the deadly combination of food consumed that has for hours been without or lacked refrigeration and poor hygiene yet we don't see people dropping dead from food poisoning.
Written by: danny00
, 18 Nov 2016 4:07 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
GUILLEMONE, u eat salami filled with Haitians CACA and u guys love it. u even export the salami to Canada those stupid Canadians also eat S**T.
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Written by: danny00, 18 Nov 2016 4:07 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
GUILLEMONE, u eat salami filled with Haitians CACA and u guys love it. u even export the salami to Canada those stupid Canadians also eat S**T.
----------------------------------------------------------------
You know Shxxt is real good for plants, it makes them grow fast. I have an avocado tree under a septic tank and the fruit it bears is wonderful, large, tasty and abundant. You can't get any better fertilizer then that.
From: Dominican Republic
Guys,
....sun drying is a way to preserve meat.....this was one of the methods used before refrigeration....
...
Again Danny00...you know absolutely nothing....
From: Dominican Republic
Guys,
....sun drying is a way to preserve meat.....this was one of the methods used before refrigeration....
...
Again Danny00...you know absolutely nothing....
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Written by: Arcangel96, 18 Nov 2016 2:14 PM
From: Dominican Republic
.....
Again Danny00...you know absolutely nothing....
----------------------------------------------------------------
You can say that again....he is nothing but a double zero dummy00 trying to be funny.
From: Dominican Republic
Guillermo,
....he is nothing but a double zero dummy00 trying to be funny....
---------
Jaja!... hopefully this is not his day job.... although, by the looks of his ill attempts to comedy...it may be too late!... i think delusion is one of the symptoms of malnutrition!!
From: Dominican Republic
Guillermo,
....he is nothing but a double zero dummy00 trying to be funny....
---------
Jaja!... hopefully this is not his day job.... although, by the looks of his ill attempts to comedy...it may be too late!... i think delusion is one of the symptoms of malnutrition!!
...are these people immune to any sort of bacteria, same thing with the goats, eggs, fruits, vegetables under that scorching sun-laman00
---------------------------------
I wonder about that too. I guess after a while one of two things can happen, either you die from bacteria contaminated food and those who somehow manage to survive, probably developed strong real strong antibodies. Otherwise how else can you explain the deadly combination of food consumed that has for hours been without or lacked refrigeration and poor hygiene yet we don't see people dropping dead from food poisoning.
Written by: danny00, 18 Nov 2016 4:07 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
GUILLEMONE, u eat salami filled with Haitians CACA and u guys love it. u even export the salami to Canada those stupid Canadians also eat S**T.
----------------------------------------------------------------
You know Shxxt is real good for plants, it makes them grow fast. I have an avocado tree under a septic tank and the fruit it bears is wonderful, large, tasty and abundant. You can't get any better fertilizer then that.
....sun drying is a way to preserve meat.....this was one of the methods used before refrigeration....
...
Again Danny00...you know absolutely nothing....
....sun drying is a way to preserve meat.....this was one of the methods used before refrigeration....
...
Again Danny00...you know absolutely nothing....
Written by: Arcangel96, 18 Nov 2016 2:14 PM
From: Dominican Republic
.....
Again Danny00...you know absolutely nothing....
----------------------------------------------------------------
You can say that again....he is nothing but a double zero dummy00 trying to be funny.
....he is nothing but a double zero dummy00 trying to be funny....
---------
Jaja!... hopefully this is not his day job.... although, by the looks of his ill attempts to comedy...it may be too late!... i think delusion is one of the symptoms of malnutrition!!
....he is nothing but a double zero dummy00 trying to be funny....
---------
Jaja!... hopefully this is not his day job.... although, by the looks of his ill attempts to comedy...it may be too late!... i think delusion is one of the symptoms of malnutrition!!