Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry has its eyes on fishing, specifically how it's done in the country's numerous dams, because fishermen employ methods that destroy biodiversity in those bodies of water.

Environment m inister Francisco Domínguez said fishermen even resort to using old refrigerators for fish, and stressed that the activity is done without any control.

"At the moment we're in a process of discussion with the Dominican Fisheries and Aquaculture Council (Codopesca) to establish new systems of fishing," the official said.

He said that although fishing is a source of income, inadequate practices won't be allowed.