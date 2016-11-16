Santo Domingo.- The dams and canals agency (INDRHI) on Wednesday said the reservoirs are at 88.57% of capacity, or 6.37% higher nationally.

It said Hatillo dam has the highest level at 120% of capacity, followed by Sabaneta, Jigüey, Valdesia and Rincon at around 100%; Tavera-Bao above 80%, with Sabana Yegua and Monción slightly below 89%.

It said the dam levels are above normal for this time of year, for which the Water Observatory affirms "guarantees sufficient water for consumption, agricultural irrigation and the production of clean energy."

The Observatory said Tavera dam's floodgates have been closed and the drainage conducted since early Monday didn't cause human or material losses and averted its collapse, despite the large amount of water from the Yaque del Norte river.

The agency added that Tavera's drainage also increased power generation.