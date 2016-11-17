Close Gallery
 Russian Foreign Ministry official Eugeny D. Grigoriev, Miguel Vargas.
Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Foreign minister Miguel Vargas on Wednesday told Russian Federation officials that his country's strategic geographic location spurs trade with nations in North, Central, south American continent, as well as with the Caribbean.

Vargas also emphasized the importance to foreign investors of the various free trade agreements signed by the country with the United States, the European Union, the Central and South American nations, which guarantees about one billion consumers to investors operating in the Dominican territory.

A statement issued by the Dominican Foreign Ministry indicates that the official offered extensive details of the development of tourism in the country, based on the safety of visitors, the natural attractions of its beaches and mountains and hotel facilities.

Vargas was invited by his hosts to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF), in June next year.

COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: laman00, 17 Nov 2016 12:23 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
Of all the developed nations in the world and this guy Vargas chose to ask Russians for there outdated third world draconian style technology to explore oil and natural gas, I don"t know if any of you know this but Russia is considered a third world country still with USSR mentality that has never changed ever since the collapse of Soviet Union, and Now with the new czar the "Putin"the THUG as their leader and the " dictator " that is calling the shots, any country who has been associated with Russians has been double crossed and left behind, Russians don't really have any friends nor will have it's all about there own agenda and greed as always, they will step over Anyone without hesitating, oh by the way they are broke as never before with all the sanctions, oil prices,and the war in Syria, and Ukraine that is draining very fast the little resources that they had thanks to the smart leader who wants to look tough throughout the world. The only thing that is keeping Russia afloat is
Written by: laman00, 17 Nov 2016 12:24 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
the will of her own people,Patriotism and the Vodka!! The average Russian is not making the end meets at the end of the day,poverty is at its peak since the ruble fell big time, And these are the very words of Russians that I know who migrated to US rescently.....
Written by: zooma, 17 Nov 2016 4:55 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

The Russians really are giving this part of the hemisphere economic lip service only, It has not been in their self interest to invest fully because of distance and cultural differences. Cuba was the lesson for them.

The Russians at this time are more concerned with forcing its economic and military presence on its neighboring states to the chagrin of the western powers. This action is to accommodate a Putin political agenda more in rhythm with nationalistic goals favorable to its long suffering people.

Written by: Ricardolito, 17 Nov 2016 7:54 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Junket trips always need to have a good press release, ..whether factual or not
