Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Foreign minister Miguel Vargas on Wednesday told Russian Federation officials that his country's strategic geographic location spurs trade with nations in North, Central, south American continent, as well as with the Caribbean.

Vargas also emphasized the importance to foreign investors of the various free trade agreements signed by the country with the United States, the European Union, the Central and South American nations, which guarantees about one billion consumers to investors operating in the Dominican territory.

A statement issued by the Dominican Foreign Ministry indicates that the official offered extensive details of the development of tourism in the country, based on the safety of visitors, the natural attractions of its beaches and mountains and hotel facilities.

Vargas was invited by his hosts to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF), in June next year.