Santo Domingo.- The National Business Council (Conep) announced Pedro Brache as its new president for the 2017-2019 period, during its Ordinary General Assembly held Wednesday.

The Conep's new board of directors also includes Campos de Moya, first vice president; Lina García de Blasco, second vice president; Roberto Herrera, third vice president; Leonardo Matos, secretary; Marisol Vicens, deputy secretary; Rafael del Toro, treasurer and Antonio Ramos, vice treasurer.

As directors were elected Haydee Raineiri, Amelia Vicini Lluberes, Samuel Conde, Oscar Peña Chacón, Máximo Vidal, Laura Peña Izquierdo, Carlos José Martí, José Tomas Contreras, Juan Vicini Lluberes, Celso Juan Marranzini, Franklin León, Julio Llibre, José Manuel Vicente, Teddy Heinsen and Isaachart Burgos.