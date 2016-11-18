Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's captains of industries face daunting challenges along their path to sustainable development, including the generational, technological, corporate governance, opening of markets, exports and the institutional framework.

The criteria was the focus of a conference headed by Julio A. Brache Arzeno, president and founder of the agro giant Grupo Rica.

In the Annual Meeting of the Dominican Industries Association (AIRD) at Hotel Jaragua, the business leader stressed that his colleagues face five key challenges. "There are many challenges, but I think these summarize several of the most urgent challenges facing the industrial sector today."

Brache's presentation was entitled "Five Challenges of the Dominican Industry to Reach Sustainable Development."